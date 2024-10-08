Oglesby homeowners may soon get funds for life-safety improvements as city looks into program

Monday, the Oglesby City Council laid the groundwork for opening itself to federal housing grants. When up and running, homeowners in need can apply for assistance with life-safety improvements in their home, such as adding handlebars to their showers,. (Derek Barichello)

Need some improvements in your Oglesby home? The city might be able to help.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council laid the groundwork for opening the city to federal housing grants. When up and running, homeowners in need can apply for assistance with life-safety improvements in their home such as adding handlebars to their showers.

The council entered into an agreement with the North Central Illinois Council of Governments and established a HUD Housing Grant Committee. Commissioner Rich Baldridge will lead the ad hoc committee but volunteers are needed to help Baldridge review the applications.

“I am looking for four more residents that would like to be engaged,” Mayor Jason Curran said. “The only thing I would ask is it not be somebody who’s actually putting in for one of the grants.”

Interested people may contact the Oglesby City Clerk’s Office at 815-883-3389.

In other matters, the council: