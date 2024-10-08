Guest column: Recalling “Billy Graham” Days

The latest issue of “Decision” magazine arrived today.

It brought back memories and a longing for “Billy Graham Days” when crowds gathered in many parts of the United States and other countries to hear a preacher who was perhaps more famous than those of other times – partly because of modern communication that spread news coverage in the United States and other parts of the world.

I remember attending “crusades” in suburban areas and reading about Billy’s preaching in many parts of the United States and countries overseas.

Billy Graham’s messages were on Biblical topics, quoting scripture passages, explaining them and closing with what was called an “invitation” – a call for members of the audience who wanted to publicly express their faith in Jesus Christ and their desire to “give their hearts” to Him, to “follow” Him – indicating obedience to Biblical standards and practices for the rest of their lives. Hundreds of people of all ages made their way to the front of the meeting place, indicating their desire to “receive Jesus” and live in obedience to Him for the rest of their lives. In small towns and major cities in the United States, as well as some cities in Europe, Billy traveled to preach the message and invite seekers to respond.

Those who responded were received by a counselor who read Bible verses and explained them one-on-one. Then he or she led them in a prayer, asking Jesus to come into their lives – “hearts” – and vowing obedience. Those who responded received a “new beginning” – their sins forgiven and the power of the Holy Spirit, who came to indwell them and empower them to be faithful.

In my teen years I attended a Bible Church that preached that same message. I still attend an “evangelical” church – River Valley Church in Ottawa.

I committed my life to Christ when I was 15 – following the death of my mother. It seemed to me the best way to spend the days and years that lay ahead of me.

It’s been a great adventure! Not always easy – there were sorrows and struggles, but the blessings have far exceeded the hard places.

Churches today are shrinking – many people are troubled by science, psychology, new discoveries, the “wisdom” of man etc. Evangelism – the preaching of the “new beginning” and receiving the gift of God’s presence and power in our lives, the adventure of obedience – are not often heard about or emphasized.

New knowledge encourages doubts and questions truth. Our young people especially are affected by doubts taught in their schools – new information – which is always considered better than eternal truth.

We may observe the same rules, routines and rituals.

But we have lost – or deemphasized – the relationship we can enjoy knowing Jesus as our “personal savior!”

Many remain unconvinced, doubtful – questioning.

Science has become God to some.

Making a “decision” to follow Christ with our lives is an idea from the past that we seem to have lost.

Jesus told His followers to “go and make disciples!” Today we call that evangelism.

It’s not about rules and rituals – if about having a relationship with the living Christ – day by day – year by year – finding the adventure of sharing the message. Let’s emphasize those things – like Billy Graham and evangelical preachers in the past did so faithfully.

Carole Ledbetter is a former, long-time Write Team member who resides in Ottawa.