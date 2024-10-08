Consensus reached by Princeton council to extend UTV, golf cart route to Sullivan Foods, Walmart

The Princeton City Council reached a consensus Monday that would allow non-highway vehicles, such as UTVs and golf carts, a route to Sullivan Foods and Walmart. (John Van Nostrand)

A year ago, the City Council passed an ordinance allowing permitted non-highway vehicles on Princeton streets, with the exception of state highways, truck routes and roadways with speed limits of 40 mph or faster. In order to allow non-highway vehicles access to Sullivan Foods or Walmart, the City Council would have to reduce the speed limit on Euclid Avenue to 35 mph or slower from the railroad tracks to Backbone Road – something the council agreed Monday would be doable. The route to the grocery stores would be Euclid Avenue to Backbone Road, council members said.

Council member Michael McCall said when the ordinance was passed, the City Council wanted to see how it was going before allowing non-highway vehicles to travel to the grocery stores on the north end of town. McCall said Police Chief Tom Kammerer told him the city has had no problems enforcing the non-highway vehicles ordinance since it was passed.

Mayor Ray Mabry said he liked the idea of opening up the route to the chain grocery stores for seniors or others who are looking for more affordable routes.

There were no objections from any of the council members and Mabry indicated with Monday’s consensus an ordinance can be drawn up to vote on at a future meeting.