King is Nathan Siri and queen is Bella Birkey. The homecoming court includes freshmen Dawson Hulsing and Mya Shipp; seniors Lesleigh Maynard, Ryan Wasilewski, Brock Rediger and Carly Reglin; juniors Brandon Carrington and Abby Jamison; foreign exchange student Lotte Kraan and sophomores Maggie Besler and Josh York.