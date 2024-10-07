Trump Caravan set Oct. 19 in La Salle County

Organizers announced a Saturday, Oct. 19, Trump Caravan across La Salle County.

Trump supporters will depart at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, from Somonauk High School and then travel to Earlville and Mendota along U.S. 34, and then turn south to Peru and La Salle, visiting Utica at lunchtime, and then proceeding to Leonore and Streator, with an endpoint at 4 p.m. at the Ottawa Republican headquarters on West Etna Road.

All are invited to join in the caravan for the full ride or for a portion.

“This is a great, fun social event,” Chairman of the county Republican Party Larry Smith in a news release. “These are just a lot of fun, and it’s a good way to show the public our patriotism and our support for our outstanding presidential candidate Donald J. Trump. We encourage folks to join us for the ride.”

For additional information of questions contact Larry Smith at 630-337-0275 or by email at Northville6Repub@aol.com