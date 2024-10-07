Streator hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new James Street Recreation drinking fountain

(From left) Streator Mayor Tara Bedei, Judy Booze, Julie Ramza, Barbara Ehling, Holly Hunt, Ellen Vogel, Nick McGurk, Amber Miller and Diana Schuler pose for a photo Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, as the new drinking fountain and water filling station opened at the James Street Recreation Complex in Streator. (Bill Freskos)

A new drinking fountain and water bottle filling station was installed recently at the James Street Recreation Complex in Streator – marking the sixth fountain added to the city’s park systems through a cooperative with Illinois American Water.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the installation.

Community leaders, including Streator Mayor Tara Bedei, Streator High School Assistant Principal Nick McGurk, Holly Hunt from Illinois American Water, Barb Ehling from the Streator Rotary Club and Amber Miller from the Streator Chamber of Commercee attended the event.

Community Health Engagement Program Manager Ellen Vogel thanked Bedei and City Manager David Plyman, who attended the ceremony, as well as the entire Streator government, for their support in coordinating the project and facilitating the fountain’s installation.

“We really appreciate everything that the city has done to get this installed,” Vogel said. “All the coordination and behind-the-scenes efforts were all very helpful.”

The new installation is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which tried to support communities and sustainable practices. The grant was awarded to the Streator Township High School Foundation.

The fountain is strategically located near the concession stand to serve visitors at the recreation complex. Last fall, Streator High School moved its boys and girls home soccer games to the James Street complex.

“This is the sixth fountain that represents a partnership between Illinois American Water and the city of Streator,” Vogel said. “We are excited about this collaboration with the Streator Rotary Club, Streator Township High School, Live Well Streator and Streator Tourism.”

Other drinking fountains installed as a result of a cooperative with Illinois American Water are located in Spring Lake Nature Park, Central Park, City Park and two in Marilla Park.