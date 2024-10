The Rev. Father Tom Otto (right), pastor of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in La Salle, acknowledges receipt of a $15,000 donation from Kenneth Krogulski, recording secretary of the Brotherhood, organized in 1865. The donation was for the newly-replaced front steps of the church that cost $100,000. Otto said the project is paid in complete and thanked its donors. (Photo provided by Don Liesse)

