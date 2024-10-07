October 06, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Putnam County library to host virtually program on country music legend Willie Nelson

Historian Gary Wenstrup to provide presentation

By Derek Barichello
The Putnam County Library Granville Branch, located at 214 S. McCoy St., will be starting a Young Adult Book Group under the direction of Librarian Bernie Egan and Communications Student Courtney Ossola.

The Putnam County Public Library will host virtually music historian Gary Wenstrup for a presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, on the history of country music legend Willie Nelson. (Jayce Eustice)

The Putnam County Public Library will host virtually music historian Gary Wenstrup for a presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, on the history of country music legend Willie Nelson.

Nelson is the face, heart and soul of country music, and he still is going strong. In 2023, he released his 74th album at the age of 90. In this presentation, Wenstrup will use interview and performance clips to trace the arc of Willie’s career, from his humble beginnings in small-town Texas to his struggles in Nashville, his shift to Outlaw Country, and his now legendary status.

This program is free and open to the public. Register at https://shorturl.at/96RfX. For more information, call the Granville library at 815-339-2038.

Have a Question about this article?