Ottawa resident named IVCC Foundation 21st Century Scholar

Shelby Einhaus (second from left) was named the 2024 Illinois Valley Community College Foundation 21st Century Scholar. She is pictured with finalists (from left) Emma Garretson, Hannah Larsen and Alexia Gross. A dozen students were recognized with scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,500. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Shelby Einhaus of Ottawa was named the Illinois Valley Community College Foundation 21st Century Scholar, winning a $4,500 scholarship.

She was honored along with three other finalists at the 18th Annual 21st Century Scholars Society dinner.

Einhaus, the daughter of Duane and Melissa Einhaus, plans to study agriculture at a university next year, according to a news release from the foundation.

“The college’s belief in my potential means the world to me,” Einhaus said in the release. “The unwavering support of the foundation, donors, instructors and staff will always be appreciated.”

In her speech accepting the scholarship, Einhaus expressed gratitude for the award.

“This award not only alleviates the financial burden of education, but also reinforces my determination to succeed in the agriculture industry,” Einhaus said in the release.

The other three finalists each received $2,500 scholarships. They are Emma Garretson of Peru, daughter of Todd and Chris Garretson; Alexia Gross of Mendota, daughter of Christopher Gross and Hannah Larsen of Ottawa, daughter of Devon and Stephanie Larsen.

Merit award winners receiving $1,250 each were: Travis Dougherty of Marseilles, son of John Dougherty and Nicole Vanda; Abigail Kunz of Mendota, daughter of Matthew and Stephanie Kunz and Garret Zinke of Mendota, son of Kyle and Heather Zinke and Nicole Zinke.

Special Recognition award winners receiving $1,000 each were: Courtney Bailey of Streator, daughter of Edward Jr. and Angila Bailey; Lydia Dornik of Peru, daughter of Kevin and Becky Dornik; Odin Klotz of Peru, son of Brian and Kelly Klotz; Creed McCormick of Peru, son of John and Holly McCormick and Emma Walker of Ottawa, daughter of Aaron and Mindie Walker.