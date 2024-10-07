Motorist released from jail after carjacking, battery charges, following crash near Marseilles

Around 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, a Marseilles police officer searches under a crashed truck following a two-vehicle crash. Multiple aluminum ladders secured to a large trailer connected to the pickup remained in place. (Annette Barr Photography for Shaw Local)

A Palos Heights man allegedly carjacked a Ford F350 on Friday night and then struggled with three police officers, allegedly striking each of them. He was granted pre-trial release on Monday.

Frank C. Lennon, 26, could face four to 15 years in prison if convicted of vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony. He also is charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years, for the blows allegedly administered to the responding police officers.

Court dates are pending. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. released Lennon from custody following a Monday appearance in La Salle County Circuit Court.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, when reached for comment, fell back on the court record spelling out facts from the still-emerging case. While aggravated vehicular hijacking (typically committed with a weapon) is a detainable offense, Lennon’s charge of vehicular hijacking (without a weapon) is not a detainable offense.

Details of the incident still are emerging. According to police and court records, Lennon was in a car crash with a Ford F350 at 8:36 p.m. Friday on U.S. 6 at East 22nd Road west of Marseilles.

After the occupants emerged from their respective vehicles, Lennon allegedly struck one of the occupants and drove from the scene not in his own vehicle but in the F350, according to court records.

The F350 was halted in the 2200 block of U.S. 6 near Marseilles. The incident drew officers from the Marseilles Police Department and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

“A Marseilles officer arrived on scene and was immediately confronted by a suspect, later identified as [Lennon],” Marseilles police said in a Monday news release. “The officer ordered Frank to show his hands. Frank did not comply and attempted to walk past the officer. The officer ordered Frank to stop at which time Frank began attacking the officer. A second Marseilles officer arrived on scene and Frank was later taken into custody.”

Frank C. Lennon (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)