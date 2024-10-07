Indigenous Peoples Day program set Oct. 14 at Starved Rock lodge

The Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church, through its Anti-Racism Task Force and its Committee on Native American Ministries, will host an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lodge and Conference Center at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

The Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church, through its Anti-Racism Task Force and its Committee on Native American Ministries, will host an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Lodge and Conference Center at Starved Rock State Park.

Speakers for the day include Native Americans Gerald Savage, Brian “Fox” Ellis and Jody Roy. Renowned Native American flute player Bill Buchholz will provide music and La Salle County Historical Society representative Taylor Thornton will speak of her indigenous peoples research.

A light, Indigenous-inspired lunch will be served, but meals are only guaranteed for those who pre-registered. If available, meals may be purchased onsite for $25 each (cash only for payment).