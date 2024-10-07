BCR girls golf sectional preview capsules

Class 1A El Paso Sectional

When: Monday, Oct. 7.

Where: El Paso Golf Club.

Area individuals: Hanna Claiborne, so.; Halli Peterson, sr.; Reese Reviglio, jr. - Princeton; Anna Cyrocki, jr., - St. Bede

Worth noting: Princeton placed fifth as a team at the Seneca Regional, but managed to send three golfers on to sectionals. Reviglio led the Tigresses with a round of 99, advancing as the fourth individual qualifier, placing 11th overall. Claiborne shot a 104 and Peterson a 105 to advance as the seventh and eighth individual qualifiers, respectively. ... Cyrocki claimed the 10th and final sectional qualifying berth at the Seneca Regional, shooting a 107.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Class 1 State Meet at Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur.