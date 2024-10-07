BCR boys golf sectional preview capsules

Hall's Landen Plym hits his ball toward the 9th hole during the Class 1A golf meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. The Red Devils play at the Class 1A Rockford Sectional on Monday, Oct. 7. (Scott Anderson)

A look at Bureau County area sectional qualifiers:

Class 1A Rockford Sectional

When: Monday, Oct. 7.

Where: The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club, Rockford.

Area teams: Hall.

Area individuals: Jacob Edens, sr - Putnam County; Atticus Middleton, jr.; Wyatt Novotny, jr.; Collin Stabler, sr. - Bureau Valley; Zach Husser, jr. - St. Bede.

Note worthy: The Red Devils punched their ticket to sectionals by winning the St. Bede Regional on its home course at Spring Creek. It was Hall’s first regional title since 2007 and just the second in school history. Senior ace Landen Plym (73) was crowned medalist for the second team in three years, having led Hall to sectionals also as a sophomore in 2022. He’s joined by sophomores Joseph Perez (78) and Noah Plym (81), juniors Johnni Escatel (86) and Vance Pienta (100) and senior Jacob Diaz (79). ... Edens (77) placed third at the St. Bede regional, and was the first individual qualifier. Husser shot an 84 to advance to sectionals for the first time, as did Edens. ... While the Storm came up short on advancing as a team by 10 strokes, placing fourth at the Eastland Regional, they got three golfers out. Novtony (82), who was the only Bureau County state qualifier last year, was the top individual qualifier, placing 10th overall. Also advancing for the Storm are Atticus Middleton (88), who was the eighth individual, and Collin Stabler (89), who was the final qualifier.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Class 1A State Meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington.

2A Maple Park Sectional

When: Monday, Oct. 7

Where: Hughes Creek Golf Course, Elburn.

Area teams: Princeton.

Note worthy: The Tigers placed fifth at the Sterling Sectional, but still got four golfers out. Jackson Mason led the Tigers at 82, placing eighth overall and was the fourth individual qualifier. Also advancing were seniors Jayden Fulkerson (89), Luke Smith (90) and Kaiden Coomer (94), who won a three-way, one-hole playoff to claim the last berth.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Class 2A State Meet at the Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University, Normal.