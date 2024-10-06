U.S. rep. candidate James Marter meet and greet set Oct. 8 in Ladd

Bureau and Putnam County Republican voters are invited Tuesday, Oct. 8, to a candidate meet and greet event at Softails Bar & Grill, 246 N. Main St., Ladd, featuring James Marter, a candidate for U.S. representative in the 14th District. (Alex Ortiz)

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Headlining the evening is Jim Marter, Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois’ 14th District. He is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville. The district includes Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, Spring Valley and Ladd.

Marter will share his vision for the district and discuss key issues affecting communities, including the economy, Second Amendment rights and government accountability, according to a news release.

In addition to Marter, several local Republican candidates from Bureau and Putnam counties will be in attendance. This event offers voters the opportunity to meet with these candidates, hear their platforms and engage in conversations about the future of the region.

A chicken dinner and beverages will be offered by Softails Bar & Grill throughout the event.

”We encourage all Republicans in the area to join us, meet the candidates, and be part of this important grassroots event,” Bureau County Precinct Committeeman and organizer Kevin Wilsman said in a news release. “It’s a great way to get involved, ask questions and learn more about the people who are stepping up to represent our conservative values.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the event organizer Wilsman at 815-343-2773.