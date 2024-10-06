Reddick library in Ottawa to distribute flower bulb kits

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will be distributing flower bulbs for spring in its monthly kit. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

This month’s kit will contain daffodil bulbs and planting information. Kits will be available the week of Oct. 7 as supplies last and are limited to one per adult patron.

The library, 1010 Canal St., has several other events scheduled the week of Oct. 7. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7: Story Time at the Woodlands, children of all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland for a nature-themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Register in person at Reddick Library or call the library.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9: Teen DIY, seventh through 12th grades. Teens, come on in and try a DIY projects. This month, the group will be making paper bat bookmarks.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “True Biz” by Sara Nović will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9: “Being Imperfect” with Erika Sánchez, an Illinois Libraries Present: Virtual Event, adults. Sánchez’s debut poetry collection, “Lessons on Expulsion,” was a finalist for the PEN America Open Book Award. Her debut young adult novel, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” was a New York Times bestseller, National Book Award finalist and Tomás Rivera Award winner. To register for this virtual event, visit bit.ly/ILP_ErikaSanchez.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Spooktacular Shindig, kindergarten through second grade. Celebrate spooky season with vanishing ghosts and bendable bats. The library also will listen to a story and play some games.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Casting a Historic Vote, adults. Discover the women who played a vital role in the suffrage movement in this riveting historical presentation by Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Jeanne Schultz Angel. From attorney Ellen Martin, the first woman to vote in Illinois, to Ida B. Wells, a woman who did not let racism silence her voice, women’s suffrage has been a battle hard fought by a diverse group of activists in Illinois. Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom and the Illinois General Assembly (through the Illinois Arts Council Agency) as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations.

11 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 11: Marvelous Mammals, all ages. At this special event, Animal Quest will join the library to showcase the incredible nature of some of our planet’s creatures. It’ll bring some of its friends along so you will be able to interact with live animals.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join.