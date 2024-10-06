October 06, 2024
Naplate fire to host Safety Day on Oct. 6

Event is free to public

By Derek Barichello
Several residents in the village of Naplate rebuilt their homes following the Feb. 28, 2017, tornado.

The Naplate Volunteer Fire Department will host Safety Day and its 75th anniversary celebration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Vittone Park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Naplate Volunteer Fire Department will host Safety Day and its 75th anniversary celebration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Vittone Park.

The event is free to the community. It will include fire truck rides, vehicle tours, K-9 demonstrations, an OSF Life Flight visit, a K-9 companion dog, a smoke house, a firefighter simulator and a fire hydrant sprinkler. Organizations participating are North Central Area Transit, Morris Hospital, North Central Illinois Behavioral Health, La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Valley Fire & Safety, La Salle County CASA, La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission, Nicor Gas, Heritage Woods and OSF Healthcare.

