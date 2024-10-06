Naplate fire to host Safety Day on Oct. 6

The Naplate Volunteer Fire Department will host Safety Day and its 75th anniversary celebration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Vittone Park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The event is free to the community. It will include fire truck rides, vehicle tours, K-9 demonstrations, an OSF Life Flight visit, a K-9 companion dog, a smoke house, a firefighter simulator and a fire hydrant sprinkler. Organizations participating are North Central Area Transit, Morris Hospital, North Central Illinois Behavioral Health, La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Valley Fire & Safety, La Salle County CASA, La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission, Nicor Gas, Heritage Woods and OSF Healthcare.