Landin Stillwell 8th of 193 at Lisle’s Mane Event Invitational: The Times Saturday Roundup

Cross country

Stillwell top 10 at Mane Event: At the Lisle Mane Event 5K Invitational run Saturday around Lisle High School, Somonauk junior ace Landin Stillwell placed eighth in a field of 193 boys, running the course in 16 minutes, 44.4 seconds. Glenbard South’s Thomas Jochum (15:43.4) won the boys event.

Westmont’s Kyla Babb (18:41.0) placed first in the girls event. Somonauk’s Emma Rominski (83rd, 23:51.4) posted the Bobcats’ top time.

Boys soccer

Mendota 9, Earlville 0: At Mendota, the visiting Red Raiders suffered the nonconference shutout defeat to fall to 4-11-2 on the season heading into the Little Ten Conference Tournament.