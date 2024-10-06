Labor of Love helps 24 homes, many lives in eastern La Salle County

Labor of Love volunteers Ryker Terry (left) and his father, Justin Terry, measure the framework for a new porch being built on a south Ottawa home on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

One might have thought the doughnuts and orange juice prepared for the volunteers for the 33rd annual United Way of Eastern La Salle County’s Labor of Love projects would have gone quickly, each knowing the work day they’d had planned for them.

Turns out the workers were so eager to get started, they barely bothered to eat.

The assembled volunteers got their assignments at the pre-work day breakfast and broke out to all corners of Ottawa, Marseilles and Wedron in the effort to make the lives of disabled and in-need homeowners a little easier.

“We’ve got 26 homes at about 10 per home, so that’s around 250 wonderful volunteers,” United Way of Eastern La Salle County Executive Director Sally Honiotes said, just after the opening announcements. “That doesn’t count the people who’ve helped out here in the kitchen and many others who have helped along the way. It’s amazing, truly amazing.

“There are a few projects that we do that really brings the community together and this is one of them, one where together we make a difference. It really is making a difference in action.”

This year’s figure brings the total numbers of homeowners assisted by the program to 966.

The early start did include a $40,000 donation from the event’s signature sponsor, Constellation Energy, and the La Salle Clean Energy Center. Constellation also provided nine of the project’s 25-plus house captains.

“Constellation has really taken this project under it’s wing and we are incredibly grateful for their support,” Honiotes said. “In fact, all of our donors and sponsors are nothing short of remarkable. They believe in us and the work we do.

“Now the fun part of the day starts. I get to go out and see all the volunteers in action and thank them.”