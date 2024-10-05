Support Oglesby’s Dickinson House on Oct. 14

Members of the Dickinson House foundation in Oglesby have been busy making preparations for their annual fall fundraiser on Monday, Oct. 14. A pork chop dinner will include a butterfly, pork chop, German potato salad, baked beans, applesauce, and pumpkin squares. The dinner is drive-through only at the Oglesby Elks Lodge from four to 6:30 PM. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased at the Oglesby City Hall or from any foundation board member. Board members include front row from left Lynn Parsons and Darlene Piecha. Includes Gary Peterlin, Fran Morrison, Bev Sons, Bill Arkins, and Darlene brown not pictures not pictured. (Photo provided by Bev Sons)

A pork chop dinner will include a butterfly, pork chop, German potato salad, baked beans, applesauce and pumpkin squares. The dinner is drive-thru only from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Oglesby Elks Lodge, 800 E. Walnut St. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased at the Oglesby City Hall, 110 E. Walnut St., or from any foundation board member.

The Dickinson House has recently secured a grant for the installation of an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant bathroom on the main floor of the Dickinson House. Construction is scheduled to begin soon. The foundation will be able to match the funds as required to pay for this project as well as many other improvements to the facility. The Dickinson House continues to host many events, which includes birthday parties, anniversaries, post funeral, luncheons and family celebrations.

Also, many organizations use the facility for their meetings and events. Businesses regularly hold meetings and workshops. The building has been designated as an election polling place. Bowling parties and rental can be scheduled by calling the OB Parks and Recreation department at 815-883-8121