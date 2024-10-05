La Salle County marriage licenses: September 17-30, 2024

Here is the list of La Salle County couples who applied for marriage licenses from Sept. 17 through Sept. 30, 2024.
Zachary Carr Robinson of Morris and Abby Gail Mauzer of Morris
Jonathen Mikeal Sample of La Salle and Kourtney Gayle Gaworski of La Salle
Jayson Todd Czarnecki of Woodridge and Jamie Lynn Corlett of Woodridge
James Robert Derdzinski of Romeoville and Cassandra Louise Childs of Joliet
James Walter Zachacki Jr. of Chicago and Alexandra Brooke Rakoski of Bolingbrook
Arlow Craig Hougas of Seneca and Kelly Rae Pish of Seneca
Kurtis James Vlastnik of Peru and Rebekah Anna Glidewell of Peru
William Froilan Sosa of Earlville and Tabitha Destiny Olson of Earlville
Alfredo Edgar Ordonez of Westmont and Paige Nicole Blair of Westmont
Sean Robert Sroka of Streator and Taylor Marie Ligori of Streator
Jackson Edward Leonard of Chatham and Amanda Madison Bluthardt of Chatham
Nicholas James Passini of Peru and Abigail Christine Moskalewicz of Peru
Charles Austin Arnolde of Ottawa and Traja Quiana Williams of Ottawa
Matthew Taylor Scarbeary of Locust Grove, Virginia, and Taylor Ann Jacobs of Locust Grove, Virginia
Robert James Allison of Ottawa and Rochelle Lynette Adams of Ottawa
Kenneth Earl Nelson of Ottawa and Erica Jo Barla of Ottawa
Gage Alan Ripka of Ladd and Addison Stevie Konczak of Ladd
Clarence Jerry Froman III of Creve Coeur and Jamie Lynn Edwards of Creve Coeur
James William Lowry Jr of Joliet and Tina Marie Wilmoth of Joliet
Adam Robert Spencer of La Salle and Kayla Leigh Guenther of Ottawa
Ian Phillip Dorwart of Ottawa and Lily Rose VanDerHeide of Ottawa
Drake Andrew Crawford of Streator and Hallie Catalina Ligori of Streator
John Robert Graham of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Hannah Marie Debruyn of Jacksonville, North Carolina
Dominic Joseph Smoode of Granville and Mekenzie Dee Ahlstrom of Granville
David Alan Madonna of Peru and Stephanie Ann Jones of Peru
Scott Russell Simpson of Tonica and Danielle Marie Pelka of Tonica