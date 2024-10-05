La Salle County marriage licenses: September 17-30, 2024

Here is the list of La Salle County couples who applied for marriage licenses from Sept. 17 through Sept. 30, 2024.

Zachary Carr Robinson of Morris and Abby Gail Mauzer of Morris

Jonathen Mikeal Sample of La Salle and Kourtney Gayle Gaworski of La Salle

Jayson Todd Czarnecki of Woodridge and Jamie Lynn Corlett of Woodridge

James Robert Derdzinski of Romeoville and Cassandra Louise Childs of Joliet

James Walter Zachacki Jr. of Chicago and Alexandra Brooke Rakoski of Bolingbrook

Arlow Craig Hougas of Seneca and Kelly Rae Pish of Seneca

Kurtis James Vlastnik of Peru and Rebekah Anna Glidewell of Peru

William Froilan Sosa of Earlville and Tabitha Destiny Olson of Earlville

Alfredo Edgar Ordonez of Westmont and Paige Nicole Blair of Westmont

Sean Robert Sroka of Streator and Taylor Marie Ligori of Streator

Jackson Edward Leonard of Chatham and Amanda Madison Bluthardt of Chatham

Nicholas James Passini of Peru and Abigail Christine Moskalewicz of Peru

Charles Austin Arnolde of Ottawa and Traja Quiana Williams of Ottawa

Matthew Taylor Scarbeary of Locust Grove, Virginia, and Taylor Ann Jacobs of Locust Grove, Virginia

Robert James Allison of Ottawa and Rochelle Lynette Adams of Ottawa

Kenneth Earl Nelson of Ottawa and Erica Jo Barla of Ottawa

Gage Alan Ripka of Ladd and Addison Stevie Konczak of Ladd

Clarence Jerry Froman III of Creve Coeur and Jamie Lynn Edwards of Creve Coeur

James William Lowry Jr of Joliet and Tina Marie Wilmoth of Joliet

Adam Robert Spencer of La Salle and Kayla Leigh Guenther of Ottawa

Ian Phillip Dorwart of Ottawa and Lily Rose VanDerHeide of Ottawa

Drake Andrew Crawford of Streator and Hallie Catalina Ligori of Streator

John Robert Graham of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Hannah Marie Debruyn of Jacksonville, North Carolina

Dominic Joseph Smoode of Granville and Mekenzie Dee Ahlstrom of Granville

David Alan Madonna of Peru and Stephanie Ann Jones of Peru

Scott Russell Simpson of Tonica and Danielle Marie Pelka of Tonica