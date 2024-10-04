Streator man arrested by fugitive task force

A Streator man was apprehended on multiple charges Friday by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Robert J. Gula, 31, was picked up in the 700 block of East Hickory Street in Streator on a La Salle County warrant charging him with aggravated unlawful restraint and two counts of domestic battery. He also was wanted for failure to appear on an original charge of felony criminal damage to state-supported property.

Gula was taken to the La Salle County Jail where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

The warrant was executed by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit along with members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.