Chandler Creedon leads Ottawa golfers to sixth straight regional title

Ottawa's Chandler Creedon putts on the 12th hole during the Class 2A Regional golf meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

LA SALLE — For the sixth consecutive season — this year led by individual champion senior Chandler Creedon — the Ottawa boys golf team walked away with the postseason title.

Creedon carded an even-par 72 which included three birdies and 12 pars at the Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club.

“I knew with a couple holes left to go I had a pretty good round up to that point so the focus was to really finish strong,” Creedon said. “I didn’t really check the leaderboard (on my phone) at any point, but I knew there was some pretty good golfers here today, so I had to just keep trying to do my best.

“Then I got to No. 18 and there was a ton of people there watching so that was a little nerve racking, but I was just telling myself a par to finish up would be great. I would have loved to finish up with a birdie, and I had a chance, but I’ll take a par on any hole any day.

[ Photos: Class 2A Regional boys golf at Senica's Oak Ridge ]

“I actually had a lot of ups and downs today. I’d make a bogey and then come back the next hole with a birdie. I was kind of all over the course, but I always seemed to make a good shot or putt when I needed to. I felt like my driver and long irons were the best part of my game and I putted just good enough to finish even.”

Ottawa’s team score of 300 was just one shot better than runner-up Burlington Central, while Mendota placed third with a 328. All three teams will advance to Monday’s Kaneland Sectional at Hughes Creek Golf Course.

The Pirates also had Colt Bryson and Bryer Harris tie for fourth with 75s, while Seth Cooper added a 78, Jacob Armstrong an 81 and James Threadgill a 94.

Burlington Central's Tyler Samaan, Kaneland's Brayden Seaton and Ottawa's Bryer Harris putt on the 10th hole during the Class 2A Regional golf meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Junior Tyler Samaan led the Rockets with a 73 to finish two shoots back of Creedon.

“I’ll take my score, but I know I can play much better and hitting only two fairways all day had me scrambling way too much,” said Samaan, who was part of Burlington Central’s state team last year. “I was able to recover from a lot of the mistakes I made. I had a few drives where I got unlucky kicks, then on others I just didn’t play things smart and then on others I just didn’t make as good of club choices as I should have. I just feel that I played a little too sloppy from start to finish.

“I guess while I’m not overly happy with how I played myself, I’m really happy that we get to advance as a team. Now the hope is we can all play well next week and advance again to state. That would be awesome.”

After Samaan, Matthew Zierk placed third with a 74, Matthew Kowalik and Camden Sarallo had 77s, Tommy Wyse a 78 and Ben Chesney a 79.

Mendota's Brody Hartt swings towards the 18th hole during the Class 2A Regional golf meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota junior Brody Hartt led his squad with a 78.

“This is my third straight year advancing to sectionals, but I haven’t made it to state yet. That’s the goal I’ve had for myself this season and hopefully I can play well next week and make it happen,” Hartt said. “I left a few strokes out there today, including a double bogey on No. 18. It would have been nice to finish a little stronger, but that’s golf sometimes. I feel like both my long irons and putting were the strongest parts of my game.

“The team is moving on as well, so I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Also contributing for the Trojans were Dane Doyle with an 82, Jonas Fitzgerald and Grady Jones with 84s, Evan McPheeters with an 87 and Alex Holland with a 103.

Kaneland will have three players competing at sectionals in Dylan Pjesky (81), Brayden Seaton (83) and Jack Frey (84). La Salle-Peru’s Michael Milota (83) and Riley Cetwinski (84), Sycamore’s Landon Taylor (81) and Gavin Sedevie (82) and Genoa-Kingston’s Colton McDowell (81) will also move on.

Sandwich's Noah Campbell lines up a putt on the 10th hole during the Class 2A Regional golf meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Sandwich’s Nolan Oros (80) and senior Noah Campbell (81) are also headed to Hughes Creek.

“I thought if we didn’t make it as a team 83 was what I would need to shoot to advance as an individual,” said Campbell, who will make a third straight trip past regionals. “I struggled a lot with my second shots into the green. I really didn’t leave myself as many birdie looks as I would have liked, and I was scrambling at times on the front. But then I was able start playing a little more consistent and strung together six straight pars to start the back.

“I did feel like when I had longer putt attempts I did a good job of getting the ball close for tap ins. Converting my par putts was a big key for me today, but hopefully I can turn a few of those par putts into birdie putts next week.”

Plano was led by Quentin Santoria and Braden Lee with 95s, while Camden Winkler had a 96.