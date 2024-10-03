Bureau Valley, Princeton golfers advance to sectional: BCR roundup for Oct. 2

Boys golf

The Bureau Valley and Princeton golf teams came up short advancing as a team in Wednesday’s 1A and 2A regionals, but will be well represented at next week’s sectionals.

At Sterling: The Tigers placed fifth in the Class 2A Sterling Regional at Emerald Hills Golf Course, but will send four golfers to Monday’s Maple Park Kaneland Sectional.

Jackson Mason led Princeton with a round of 82 to place eighth. He’ll be joined Monday by teammates Jayden Fulkerson, who placed 16th at 89, Luke Smith, who was 17th at 90, and Kaiden Coomer, who claimed the final qualifying berth with a round of 94, placing 21st overall.

Andrew Boughton (97) and Nolan Kloepping (106) rounded out the Tigers’ scorecard.

Dixon (336) edged Byron (338) for the team title followed by Geneseo (343), in the third-qualifying berth, Sterling (351) and Princeton (355).

At Lanark: Bureau Valley finished fourth in the Class 1A Eastland Regional at Lake Carroll Golf Course, missing the third qualifying berth by 10 strokes, but will send three golfers to the Class 1A Rockford Sectional on Monday.

BV junior Wyatt Novotny was the first individual qualifier, placing 10th overall at 82. He’ll be joined at sectional by classmate Atticus Middleton (88) and senior Collin Stabler (89), who were the fifth and ninth individual qualifiers, respectively.

Volleyball

Kewanee 2, Bureau Valley 0: The Storm fell to the Boilermakers, 25-14, 25-20 in a Lincoln Trail Conference matchup at the Storm Cellar on Wednesday.

Kendyl DeBliek had five kills, Aailyah Duarte had four kills and Taylor VanWinkle had 13 points for the Boilermakers (9-10-1. 4-2).

BV fell to 12-10-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Hall 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: Natalie Zamora had nine kills as the Red Devils (13-11-2) rolled to a 25-13, 25-18 win at Spring Valley. Morgan Hoschied dished out 12 assists.