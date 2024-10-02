Write Team: Share the valuable gift of reading

Happy October! And Happy Book Month!

Learning to read is extremely important. Reading is the key to solving problems, finding out about other cultures and people, and is the best way to connect and understand each other. For children, it is essential to developing imaginations, a sense of humor and critical thinking skills.

Plus, it’s so enjoyable.

When I worked in the Lincoln School library, my favorite part of the job was getting children excited about books. I decorated the library space with different themes. I read aloud to classes weekly and used that opportunity to introduce authors and illustrators. We had book-related contests. I contacted authors who often wrote back and sent us cool books and posters. I displayed as many books as possible, knowing that seeing those colorful covers was the first step in a child choosing what book to check out.

I wanted to supplement the love of stories that began at home when parents read to their babies. And I could support and assist teachers who continued to develop and encourage language skills.

In our modern digital age, there are so many options competing for our time and attention. Even children are drawn to touch screens and the seemingly endless choices that the internet brings.

Technology isn’t going anywhere, and that isn’t a bad thing. Tablets have their place and can be wonderful options when monitored properly.

But children, especially younger ones and babies, need to begin with the physical experience of sitting with us, touching books, turning the pages, and pointing to pictures and words. Board books and lift-the-flap books are interesting and help with predictions. Books with different textures include our sense of touch.

Keep books handy and accessible. When reading aloud, use various voices and encourage questions. If your two-year-old’s attention span is five minutes, that’s fine. You don’t have to finish the entire book in one sitting. Pick up where you left off later on.

Borrow books from your local library. Make purchases in book stores and resale shops. Look for free Little Libraries around town.

There are so many amusing and fascinating books available for children. A few favorites include: “Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great!” by Sandra Boynton and “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt. Everything written by Mo Willems is fabulous, including the Elephant and Piggie series. But Mo’s best character is the Pigeon. Look for “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” and “The Pigeon Has to Go To School!”

Adults use phones and tablets for multiple things. A 4-year-old doesn’t know if you are ordering groceries, texting a friend or checking the weather forecast when she sees you on your tablet.

But she does know what you are doing when you pick up an actual book. Therefore, we must set an example.

“Reading should not be presented to children as a chore or duty. It should be offered as a precious gift,” wrote Kate DiCamillo, author of “Because of Winn Dixie,” and “The Tale of Despereaux.”

Share the valuable gift of reading.

Karen Roth is a semiretired librarian/educator living in Ottawa. She can be reached at dbarichello@shawmedia.com.