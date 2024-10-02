Reddick library in Ottawa welcomes new director

The Reddick Library District Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Laura Youngstrum as the next director of the library district. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Library District Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Laura Youngstrum as the next director of the Ottawa-area library district.

She will be taking over following the resignation of Molly DeBernardi, who has served as library director since September 2017.

Youngstrum started her career at Reddick library in 2006 as a part-time page/shelver and remained on in a variety of roles while completing her high school and undergraduate education. After earning a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2015, Youngstrum accepted a position as adult services librarian at the Berlin Public Library in Berlin, Wisconsin. She quickly was promoted and served as library director for nearly two years before returning to Reddick in 2018 to assume the full-time role of adult services librarian.

Youngstrum is bringing impressive credentials, strong vision and valuable experience to her role as director, all of which are a testament to her dedication to the library profession and commitment to public service, the library district said in a news release.

The board thanked DeBernardi for her years of service and congratulated and welcomed Youngstrum.