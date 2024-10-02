Parts of County Highway 15 northeast of Streator to close Oct. 7

A portion of County Highway 15, also known as East 22nd Road or St. Mary’s Road, in Otter Creek and Grand Ridge townships, will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 7. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

A portion of County Highway 15, also known as East 22nd Road or St. Mary’s Road, in Otter Creek and Grand Ridge townships, will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 7.

In a Wednesday news release, the La Salle County Highway Department said the work extends from County Highway 5 (North 17th Road or Richards Road) to County Highway 6 (North 21st Road or the Grand Ridge-Mazon Blacktop).

The road will be closed in 1 mile increments and work will progress from the south to the north. The work is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.