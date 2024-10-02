Vacant Lafayette Street lot in Ottawa may get remediation as council seeks grant

The Ottawa City Council on Tuesday authorized an agreement with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental to help the city seek a Brownfields grant for remediation of the soil at 429 W. Lafayette St. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said the lot at that address hasn’t been occupied in years, but he believed it had been a depot for coal being shipped on nearby railroad tracks.

“There are Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies we do to determine the amount of pollution in (any tract of) soil,” Hasty said. “In this particular instance, we had done one and it showed a little bit of pollution, not bad at all. Basically, it would only be dangerous if you ate the dirt. But because it’s there, we’re applying for the Brownfields grant to top that off and hopefully then be able to develop that property, instead of having it be an empty lot like it is now.”

Property annexed

The council also hosted a public hearing and, after hearing no objections, approved the annexation of a property belonging to Debra Norby at 2128 Fields Place.

City Attorney Christina Cantlin, who conducted the hearing, said Norby applied for annexation because the sewer at that address was failing and she wanted to be connected to nearby city water and sewer systems. As financial issues regarding the property were resolved, the hearing was close and the annexation was later approved.

In other action, the council: