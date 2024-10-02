Vacant Lafayette Street lot in Ottawa may get remediation as council seeks grant

The Ottawa City Council on Tuesday authorized an agreement with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental to help the city seek a Brownfields grant for remediation of the soil at 429 W. Lafayette St.
Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said the lot at that address hasn’t been occupied in years, but he believed it had been a depot for coal being shipped on nearby railroad tracks.
“There are Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies we do to determine the amount of pollution in (any tract of) soil,” Hasty said. “In this particular instance, we had done one and it showed a little bit of pollution, not bad at all. Basically, it would only be dangerous if you ate the dirt. But because it’s there, we’re applying for the Brownfields grant to top that off and hopefully then be able to develop that property, instead of having it be an empty lot like it is now.”
Property annexed
The council also hosted a public hearing and, after hearing no objections, approved the annexation of a property belonging to Debra Norby at 2128 Fields Place.
City Attorney Christina Cantlin, who conducted the hearing, said Norby applied for annexation because the sewer at that address was failing and she wanted to be connected to nearby city water and sewer systems. As financial issues regarding the property were resolved, the hearing was close and the annexation was later approved.
In other action, the council:
- approved the bid of $46,947 from JW Ossola of Granville for the Oak Terrace Drive water main extensions. “It came in under bid,” Commissioner Brent Barron said, “so we’re quite happy.” Barron also reminded the council the Ottawa Water Department and Waste Water Treatment plant will be conducting its annual open house from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 12.
- approved the purchase of a winter cover for the Riordan Pool from SCP Distributors of Aurora at a cost of $28,874.
- approved an addendum to the agreement with Kenneth and Debra Knoll regarding the mural on their building at 227-229 W. Main St., stating in writing that the responsibility for any potential storm damage to the mural and building would fall to the city.
- approved VFW Post 2470′s request to host its annual Poppy Days fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2-3 at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Route 23.