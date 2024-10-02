‘Live it up La Salle’ website launches

The city of La Salle is aiming to put its best face forward by launching a new website and social media accounts called “Live it Up La Salle,” thanks to an economic and tourism grant. (Scott Anderson)

The city of La Salle is aiming to put its best face forward by launching a new website and social media accounts called “Live it Up La Salle,” thanks to an economic and tourism grant.

The website, which launched Tuesday, will showcase the quality of life and opportunities offered in La Salle, Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said.

“I think sometimes we take where we live for granted,” he said. “And we don’t quite see this as they are and what is available. I think this will help put that into perspective, that we do have quite a bit going on for us in La Salle.”

Bedei said the new page is a living website, so it may not have all of the information or content currently, but it will be updated and continue to be updated.

“If you have a store, if you have a restaurant, churches, schools, things that showcase the quality of life within the community, we’re interested in having those things listed on there,” he said.

If you have questions or would like a business added to the website call Bedei at 815-223-3755, ext. 5021 or email at c.bedei@lasalle-il.gov.

To view the new website visit https://liveituplasalle.com/