La Salle man wields assault rifle around EPA workers, police say

Charges are pending against a La Salle man who allegedly brandished an assault rifle with Environmental Protection Agency workers in the vicinity.

In a Tuesday news release, La Salle police said they interviewed a 53-year-old man and released him from custody with charges pending. Police anticipate charges of felony disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and obstructing identification.

The investigation was launched about 10 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Third Street. There, police said, a man “exited the house and stood on his porch holding an assault rifle and pointing it at the ground while speaking in Spanish and English to the EPA workers.”

“The La Salle Police Department is working with the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office on the charges,” police said, “which are no longer detainable offenses due to the SAFE-T Act in Illinois.”

The suspect’s name was withheld pending formal charges.