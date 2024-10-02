Arraignment set for Princeton man charged with firing gun recklessly

A Princeton man charged with firing a firearm near two individuals and pushing them to the ground now has an arraignment date, according to court records.

Joshua D. Gilsdorf, 39, was arrested Sept. 25 by Bureau County Sheriff’s Office deputies in connection with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, which are Class 4 felonies; two counts of aggravated assault, also Class 4 felonies; and two counts of battery, misdemeanors. A Class 4 felony can result in a sentencing range of up to three years in prison if convicted.

Gilsdorf’s arrest stemmed from conduct about 10:23 a.m. on Aug. 19 on a rural Princeton farm, according to records.

Gilsdorf endangered the bodily safety of the individuals by discharging a Hi-Point .45 caliber near them, according to court records. Gilsdorf is scheduled to appear at the Bureau County Courthouse for arraignment at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.