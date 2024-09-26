Princeton man fired gun recklessly, charged with aggravated assault, sheriff’s office says

A Princeton man was arrested on Wednesday on a complaint of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday news release.

Joshua D. Gilsdorf, 39, was arrested by deputies for two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, which are class 4 felonies; two counts of aggravated assault, also Class 4 felonies; and two counts of battery, misdemeanors. A class 4 felony can result in a sentencing range up to three years in prison, if found guilty.

Gilsdorf’s arrest stemmed from conduct on a rural Princeton farm on Aug. 19, the news release said.

Gilsdorf was taken to the Bureau County Jail and is awaiting an initial court appearance.