The eighth annual Toy Run, an all-vehicle event to gather Christmas gifts and toys for underprivileged children, is scheduled to begin at noon Sunday, Oct. 6, at Blue Collar Bikes, U.S. 6, Spring Valley.

Registration will take place through 1 p.m. and will later finish at the Spring Valley Boat Club, 13862 Route 89, Granville. There will be live music provided at the finish. The cost of participation is a new unwrapped toy or $15 a person, payable at the sign-up.