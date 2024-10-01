Princeton High School’s Ian Morris named SAR Outstanding Citizen Award winner

Ian Morris, the son of John and Susan Morris of Princeton, was selected as the Class of 2025 Princeton High School Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizen Award winner.

This award is sponsored by the Captain Zeally Moss-Illinois Chapter of the SAR.

The SAR Outstanding Citizen Award is presented to a student in recognition of high ideals of character and citizenship. Morris was selected for this honor by the faculty and his classmates. He said he is “honored that my teachers and classmates nominated me for this award.”

Throughout high school, Morris has been involved in football, wrestling, track, Scouts, scholastic bowl, Year One, Interact Club and student council. He has been honored with the Board of Education Academic Excellence Award, perfect attendance, high honor roll, Princeton High School Academic Top 10%, College Board National Rural and Small Town Award and the IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award. He has been named first-team all-conference linebacker, first-team all-conference discus, 215 regional wrestling champion and two-time discus state qualifier. Morris has been named senior patrol leader of Boy Scout Troop and two-time football team captain. Outside of PHS, he is involved in Club 56 and has completed more than 130 service learning hours in community activities.

Morris hopes to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy after graduation.