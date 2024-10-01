Princeton High School’s Grace Eggers named DAR Good Citizen Award winner

Grace Eggers, the daughter of Tim and Brittney Eggers of Princeton, was selected as the Class of 2025 Princeton High School Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award winner.

This award is sponsored by the Princeton-Illinois Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

This DAR Good Citizen Award is presented to a senior based on qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism to an outstanding degree. Eggers was selected for this honor by the faculty and her classmates.

“I am grateful for all the opportunities and support I have received throughout my time at PHS,” Eggers said. “I am blessed to be surrounded by such encouraging parents, friends, and teachers. I am truly thankful for all they have done for me and I am honored to be selected for this award.”

Throughout high school, Eggers has been involved in PHS band, choir, jazz band, poms, student council, Madrigal Singers and Recorders, National Honor Society, Year One Mentors and theater. Outside of PHS, Eggers is a member of the Princeton Community Band.

She has been selected as a National Honor Society member, honored by the College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program, named drum major of marching band, vice president of student council, head of costumes for theater productions and earned numerous awards from all of her activities. She has volunteered in many PHS capacities and community organizations to earn more than 103 hours of community service.

Her future plans include earning a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science.