Heartland Bank donates $1,000 to Zearing Child Enrichment Center from Homestead Festival Fun Fair proceeds

Heratland Bank recently made a $1,000 to the Zearing Child Enrichment Center in Princeton with proceeds from the Homestead Festival Fun Fair sponsored and run by Heartland Bank. The event is in its 36th year.

The Zearing Child Enrichment Center provides a protective, nurturing and educational environment for children ages six weeks to 12 years old. The organization aim’s to enrich children’s lives socially, emotionally, intellectually and physically in an atmosphere that enhances creativity and self-awareness.