Bureau Valley to celebrate homecoming week of Sept. 30

The week of Sept. 30 is homecoming week at Bureau Valley High School. The school's football game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday against Elmwood-Brimfield. (Photo provided by Jason Stabler)

The homecoming court was announced. Named to the court are freshmen Mya Shipp and Dawson Hulsing sophomores Maggie Besler and Josh York; juniors Abby Jamison and Brandon Carrington; senior girls Lesleigh Maynard, Carly Reglin and Isabella Birkey; senior boys Ryan Wasilewski, Brock Rediger and Nathan Siri.

The homecoming parade is scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday. Line up begins at 5:30 p.m. A pep rally, powderpuff game and bonfire will be held on the football field following the parade. Those events are open to the public. Additionally, a pep rally is scheduled 2 p.m. Friday in the Storm Cellar Gym with the football game at 7 p.m. against Elmwood-Brimfield. The dance will take place 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the BVHS Commons.