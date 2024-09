Volunteers filled more than 100 baskets in 2023 during Christmas time at the Putnam County Food Pantry in Granville, in collaboration with Toys in the Pantry. The Toys in the Pantry annual pork chop dinner is scheduled 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Clover Club, Mark. (Scott Anderson)

A one chop dinner is $15, a two chop dinner is $18. Dinners also will have Dee’s butter noodles, coleslaw, applesauce, bread and dessert options. There are dine-in or carryouts available.

Call 815-339-6233 to order ahead for carryout. If you dine-in, let the fundraiser’s celebrities, The Axline Girls, wait on you.