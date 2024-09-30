Streator Ramp Builders given $5,000 donation, volunteer assistance from La Salle Clean Energy Center

La Salle Clean Energy Center employees presented the Ramp Builders with a check for $5,000 during the event. (Photo provided by Paul Dempsey)

Employees from the La Salle Clean Energy Center joined the non-profit Streator Ramp Builders at one of its wheelchair builds Friday at a home in Marseilles.

Streator Ramp Builers, a nonprofit organization, builds and maintains handicap-access ramps for the homes of local individuals in need. Ramps are built for people with disabilities to help them in and out of their homes.

The group, which has been together more than 25 years and builds ramps for residents within about a 30 mile radius of Streator, completes about 80 projects a year. The volunteers are mostly retirees from a variety of backgrounds including teachers, farmers, nuclear workers, electricians, postal workers, automotive mechanics and bread delivery drivers, among other areas.

(Photo provided by Paul Dempsey)