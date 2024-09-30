Run Today for Tomorrow donates $14,000 to 2 local agencies supporting mental health

Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley also received $7,000 from the RTFT 5K for its program offering financial assistance to individuals in need of mental health services. Pictured are YSB Treatment Director Jen Bauer, YSB Executive Director Sam Tenuto, RTFT leader Emily Hardee, RTFT’s Katie Fleming and Starved Rock Country Community Foundation co-founder Pamela Beckett. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Run Today for Tomorrow, the annual 5K run/walk to fight suicide, recently made grants totaling $14,000 to two local organizations supporting mental health.

Run Today for Tomorrow leader Emily Hardee made $7,000 grants to the Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley and North Central Behavioral Health Systems. Run Today for Tomorrow is one of 120 Starved Rock Country Community Foundation funds.

“SRCCF helps us keep proceeds local,” Hardee said in a news release. “We are incredibly thankful for every sponsor, participant, donor, and supporter who made these gifts possible.”

The fifth annual run/walk on June 22 in Ottawa drew 217 participants and raised $26,560. Nearly $110,000 has been raised since 2019.

North Central will use the gift in its Bill Pay Assistance Program. Hardee also provided significant contributions to NCBHS’s “Wishlist” of needed supplies.

“Run Today for Tomorrow is a wonderful event promoting mental health awareness and services to help reduce the stigma around getting mental health care. Our team is overjoyed to benefit so generously from the event,” said Melissa Shanley, NCBHS clinical supervisor Ottawa/Streator.

“The Wishlist Emily created provides essentials to clinicians working with young clients and others of any age who struggle to verbalize emotions. It gives them a medium to express themselves through art and play therapies,” Shanley said.

YSB will use the donation to support clients in need of financial assistance for mental health services. The “RUN” program, funded solely by RTFT, allows YSB to provide free counseling to qualifying clients.

“We use the fund for new clients seeking services who cannot afford treatment and for current clients whose treatment services would be interrupted due to unforeseen financial hardship,” YSB Director of Treatment Jen Bauer said.

“It allows clients to continue services without stressing about how they are going to pay for it. Emily’s event has a powerful message that brings hope to those struggling with loss.”

Thanks to Hardee, RUN served 18 individuals the past year and hopes to serve up to 25 more this year.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous donation to continue providing services to those in need,” Bauer said.

To contribute to the Run Today for Tomorrow fund, visit srccf.org or call 815-252-2906.