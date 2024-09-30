Putnam County library to host guided bird hike Oct. 12 in Hennepin

The Putnam County Public Library will host a guided bird hike on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge in Hennepin. (Shaw File Photo)

The Putnam County Public Library will host a guided bird hike on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge in Hennepin.

The hike will begin at 9 a.m. at the boat launch to view migrating waterfowl on Hennepin and Hopper Lakes and proceed along part of the Seep Trail and the Prairie-Wetland Boardwalk to look for eagles, herons and marsh birds. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the lakes from the Observation Tower before returning to the boat launch at about 11:30 a.m.

Attendees are asked to follow the refuge’s guidelines available on the website. Bring binoculars or spotting scopes and a sack lunch to enjoy after the conclusion of the hike.

This program is free and open to the public and is made possible through a grant opportunity from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and SciStarter. For more information, call the Granville Library at 815-339-2038.