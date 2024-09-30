La Salle private label bakery under new ownership

Cooper Street Snacks, a family-owned company that makes cookies and granola bakes, has acquired Harvest Valley Bakery, Inc., 348 Civic Road, La Salle, a manufacturer of private label cookies, brownies, bars and bites for distribution in retail, vending and institutional markets. (Joe Keller)

Harvest Valley also specializes in custom formulations and manufacturing.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following completion of the acquisition, Harvest Valley Bakery will be rebranded as Cooper Street Bakery.

“The acquisition aligns with Cooper Street’s vision to strengthen its operational foundation and increase production efficiency,” Cooper Street Snacks said in a press release. “The newly acquired Cooper Street Bakery will operate independently from the Cooper Street Snacks brand but will play a crucial role in supporting the company’s expanding product lines.”

Founded in 2011, Cooper Street Snacks said the addition of Harvest Valley Bakery gives it access to advanced baking technologies and processes.

Harvest Valley Bakery had been at the La Salle location since 1992.

