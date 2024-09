Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Mass begins at 4 p.m. with a potluck and program emceed by Gene Menard. Guest speaker Tom Collins will discuss the Jubilee (holy year) beginning in December.

Guests are welcome. The church is at 616 S. Gosse Blvd.