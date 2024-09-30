Disco ball to feature 15-item live auction, along with silent auction for SRCCF

The third annual Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Disco Ball from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club features a robust, 15-item live auction along with a silent auction, a giant dice roll game, food stations, 70s attire and high-energy disco dance classics. (Derek Barichello)

Tickets for the event are available at srccf.org or at the SRCCF office, 241 Marquette St., La Salle.

For the first time, individuals not able to attend the event can bid on live auction items by proxy. Proxy bid forms can be found at https://srccf.org/event/disco-ball-2024/ or for more information, contact Pamela Beckett via email at pamela@srccf.org.

The live auction by Marty McConville of McConville Auctioneering includes a Bears game package, an overnight stay in Ottawa’s historic Wallace home, a New York City St. Patrick’s Day experience, a barbeque for 50, a week in St. Martin and a weekend stay in a rural Princeton farmhouse.

Other auction highlights include an open cockpit flight over Starved Rock Country, Illinois River cruise, a quarter side of beef, wine package and hand-crafted cherry wood “Mirror Masterpiece.”

A vacation station will offer the opportunity to bid on trips to Tuscany and other tropical destinations. A sports station includes a framed Brian Urlacher jersey, a football signed by William “Refrigerator” Perry, and a Dansby Swanson signed baseball.

Live Auction highlights include:

Bear Down Bundle tailgate package including two tickets to the Nov. 10 Bears-Patriots game, YETI cooler and cups, Weber propane grill and a $50 Hy-Vee gift card.

“Mirror, Mirror Handcrafted Masterpiece” created by craftsman Drake Stuedemann of Drake Woodworking in his Chicago studio.

“LIV Your Best Life,” a state-of-the-art HALO laser treatment and “Lip Flip” performed by LIV staff.

A signed, authenticated and framed print of LeRoy Neiman’s depiction of Olympic gold medalist Olga Korbut on balance beam.

Thee Ultimate Party Experience for 60 hosted by Tony Einhaus of Ottawa.

Nothing to “wine” about: an LED-lit, 44-bottle, stainless steel wine fridge, 12 bottles from the acclaimed Jeff Rundquist Winery in California and Allegro wine goblets.

Seven yards of Concrete delivered by Redi-Crete within a 30-mile radius of Princeton.

Tony’s Butt Shack Party for 50 includes beef brisket, pulled pork and lemon herb chicken breasts plus mac-n-cheese and bean bundles.

Overnight stay in the lovingly restored General Wallace Home in Ottawa – the historic former home of one of the Union Army’s great commanders.

Luck of the Irish for Two: Shamrocks & Shenanigans in NYC! Exclusive St. Patrick’s Day experience includes airfare, airport transportation, two nights at 1 Hotel Central Park and a $200 gift card.

Weekend Getaway at Pear Tree Lane Farmhouse: enjoy the scenic Princeton countryside for up to eight guests.

Where’s the Beef? Quarter side of Beef Extravaganza: 200 lbs. of premium beef raised in Dimmick Township by fifth-generation farmers.

Fly with me: flight over Starved Rock Country in a historic Stearman biplane built in 1942.

Enjoy the Harbor Life! Experience Ottawa’s Heritage Habor with a $500 gift certificate for resort rental plus a sunset cruise for four on the St. Genevieve sternwheel riverboat.

“Vacation in the Dutch West Indies” (St. Martin) provides a one-week resort stay in a deluxe 3-bedroom, 3-bath unit with $1,000 gift card to cover airfare or other expenses.

A four-hour fall colors cruise on the Illinois River for 12 aboard the 47′ trawler Adventure Time with “Capt. Party Marty.”

Vacation Station destinations include a Tuscany villa, and tropical getaways to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic or Mexico’s Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán or Cozumel.

For information, contact SRCCF Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at 815-252-2906, ext. 2, or janice@srccf.org.