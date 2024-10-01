SRCCF reschedules ball to Mardi Gras event March 1

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Disco Ball scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, is being rescheduled as a Mardi Gras Celebration on Saturday, March 1, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. (Matthew Apgar)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Disco Ball scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, is being rescheduled as a Mardi Gras Celebration on Saturday, March 1, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle.

“Unfortunately, we will not be hosting our event scheduled for this Saturday,” said SRCCF President Fran Brolley. “However, we are moving it to March 2025 and rebranding it with a Mardi Gras theme.”

Tickets purchased for the Oct. 5 event will be honored at the March 1 celebration. For information, contact SRCCF Director of Operation Janice Corrigan at 815-252-2906, ext. 2 or janice@srccf.org.