Crop Walk for Hunger was held Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, and raised more than $5,000 to fight hunger. Three quarters of the proceeds go to fighting world hunger and the remaining 25% is used to fight hunger in the Illinois Valley. Thirty-five participants walked and six local churches came together for this cause. They are Trinity United Church of Christ in La Salle, Granville UCC, Zion UCC in Peru, Spring Valley UCC, Cherry UCC and DePue UCC. (Photo provided by )

