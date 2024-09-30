September 30, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Bureau County coroner, state’s attorney forums set Oct. 2 in Princeton

Candidates to answer questions curated from audience

By Shaw Local News Network
Empty voting booths fill the polling place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at the Bureau County Metro Center in Princeton.

A political forum for the Bureau County state’s attorney and coroner races is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave. (Scott Anderson)

A political forum for the Bureau County state’s attorney and coroner races is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave.

Candidates will answer curated questions from the audience, with each candidate getting an opportunity to answer the same question. Each candidate will have 3 minutes to answer the question.

Republican Dan Anderson and Democrat Brad Popurella will be vying for the state’s attorney’s post. Thomas Briddick has opted not to run to maintain the seat. Anderson is a deputy state’s attorney in Bureau County and Popurella seves as first assistant public defender in Bureau County.

Recently-appointed Coroner Alexandria “Lexi” Wamhoff, a Democrat, and Kurt Workman, a Republican, are running for coroner. Workman is a BUECOM 911 dispatcher.

Have a Question about this article?