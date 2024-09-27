Woman falls from Ottawa bridge, taken by helicopter to Peoria hospital

A woman fell Thursday afternoon from the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Ottawa and was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria by medical helicopter.

Her fall occurred on the north side of the bridge from the west sidewalk, in a portion of the bridge not above the Illinois River, the Ottawa Fire Department said Thursday. Firefighters received the call at 4:33 p.m. Thursday. Ottawa police also responded to assist firefighters.

No further information was available Thursday, including detail on how the fall occurred. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.