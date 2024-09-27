Ottawa boys golf closes out perfect regular season: The Times Thursday Roundup

Boys golf

Ottawa 155, Mendota 171: At the Mendota Golf Club, the Pirates finished an undefeated regular-season with a win over the Trojans on Thursday.

Colt Bryson carded a 37 to earn medalist honors for Ottawa. The Pirates also received a 38 from Seth Cooper, 40s from Bryer Harris, Chandler Creedon and Jacob Armstrong, and a 41 from James Threadgill.

Streator finishes 2nd at Pontiac: At The Oaks at River’s Edge Golf Course, the Bulldogs shot 15-under par, just two shots back of champion Peoria Notre Dame, to place runner-up at the 32nd annual Pontiac Indian Scramble.

Woodland placed 12th with a 6-under final score.

Sandwich 5th at Dwight Invitational: At Dwight Country Club, the Indians finished fifth as a team with a 240 score at the two-man Dwight Trojan Invitational scramble.

Noah Campbell and Nolan Oros posted a 74 to lead Sandwich, with Colten Oakes and Kyle Michels shooting an 82, and Nolan Ketchum and Karson Hothan an 84.

Girls golf

Sandwich’s Butler 8th at KRC meet: At Blackstone Golf Club in Marengo, the Indians’ Brynn Butler shot a career-best 105 to place eighth individually at the Kishwaukee River Conference meet.

Sandwich also had counting scores from Callie Kesselring (138), Vivian Pastion (140) and Grace Mikkelson (146).

Girls volleyball

Serena 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, the Huskers stormed back from a 14-point deficit in the second set to earn a 25-17, 26-24 Little Ten Conference triumph over the Royals.

Serena was paced by Kendall Whiteaker (four kills), Rebekah Shugrue (seven assists, three kills, five digs), Anna Hjerpe (seven kills, five digs) and Lucy Kelley (two kills).

Newark 2, IMSA 0: At Newark, the Norsemen moved to 12-6 overall and 6-0 in LTC play with the 25-11, 25-19 victory over the Titans.

Newark had solid contributions from Adrianna Larsen (five kills), Elle Norquist (five aces, seven digs), Taylor Jeffers (17 assists, six digs), Heather Buhle (three kills) and Rylie Carlson (three kills).

Somonauk 2, Hiawatha 1: At Kirkland, the Bobcats improved to 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the LTC with the 25-23, 19-25, 25-20 win over the Hawks.

Somonauk was led by Abby Hohmann (four kills), Emma Hohmann (three kills), Brooke Bahrey (14 service points), Taylor Johnson (11 digs) and Ady Werner (11 digs).

Indian Creek 2, Leland 0: At Leland, the Panthers dropped a 25-18, 25-21 LTC decision to the Timberwolves.

Tri-Valley 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Downs, the Falcons fell 25-12, 27-25 to the Vikings in the Heart of Illinois Conference match.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Marquette 0: At Bader Gym, the Crusaders dropped the Tri-County Conference match 25-17, 25-20 to the Mallards.