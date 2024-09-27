Bureau Valley third at Lincoln Trail golf meet: BCR Roundup, Thursday, Sept. 26

BOYS GOLF

At Galesburg: Bureau Valley finished third in its first appearance in the Lincoln Trail Conference golf meet at Lake Bracken Golf Course on Thursday.

Collin Stabler led the Storm with a round of 80. Other Storm scorers were Wyatt Novotny (85), Landen Birdsley (92) and Landon Smith (92) with William Miller adding a 94 and Atticus Middleton a 98.

At Princeton: Princeton’s Tyler Forristall was the medalist at 80 in Thursday’s JV Invite at Chapel Hill Golf Course. Princeton’s Brody Ross and Eli Coomer tied for fifth place at 85.

PHS placed third behind Mendota (361) and Mercer County (362) with

VOLLEYBALL

Bureau Valley 2, Mendota 0: Kinley Canady came back with 11 kills and Maddie Wetzell added seven kills to lead the Storm to victory over the Spikers Thursday at Mendota on Thursday. Taylor Neuhalfen added 10 points, two aces and eight digs, Libby Endress had 14 digs and 23 assists and Lesleigh Maynard added 14 digs.