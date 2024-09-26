Red Raiders, Huskers play to scoreless tie on the pitch: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys soccer

Earlville 0, Serena 0 (OT): At Earlville on Wednesday, the host Red Raiders and visiting Huskers played extra time, but neither found the back of the net leading to a Little Ten Conference tie.

Landen Tirevold made 11 saves keeping the clean sheet for Earlville (3-7-2 overall).

Streator 6, Kewanee 0: At the James Street Soccer facility, the host Bulldogs improved to 8-9-2 on the fall with the shutout victory over the Boilermakers.

Marengo 8, Sandwich 3: In Kishwaukee River play, the Indians were defeated despite three goals from Kayden Page and 21 saves by keeper Dillan Gauer.

Girls golf

Ottawa 4th at own invite: At Deer Park, the host Pirates placed fourth of six teams at the 2024 Ottawa Invitational with a team score of 390. Kaneland and La Salle-Peru tied atop the leaderboard at 356.

Leading Ottawa were Marlie Orlandi (4th, 86), Sam Rivera (12th, 97), Payton Bruck (15th, 99) and Bella Borowski (18th, 108).

Sandwich with a team 511 was sixth, led by Brynn Butler (24th, 118).

Streator had a lone competitor, Lillianna Negray (20th, 112).

Seneca wins at TCC: At Wolf Creek in the Tri-County Conference Meet, Seneca with a 402 claimed the team championship over Dwight (446) and St. Bede (485).

Piper Stenzel claimed medalist honors with her 18-hole 87.

Piper Stenzel

Boys golf

Marquette 9th at TCC: At Wolf Creek, Marquette placed ninth at the Tri-County Conference Meet with a four-man 398 led by Ashton Grady’s round of 88 and Braxton Nelle’s 94.

Seneca placed fifth led by Keegan Murphy (T-7th, 87).

Carson Rowe of team runner-up Henry-Senachwine claimed medalist honors.

Ottawa takes title at Cadet Classic: At Aurora Country Club, the Pirates captured the championship of Marmion Academy’s Cadet Classic with a team 316, two strokes better than St. Viator’s runner-up 318.

Bryer Harris and Chandler Creedon led Ottawa with a pair of third-place 75s. Adding 83s to complete the team scorecard were Colt Bryson and Jacob Armstrong.

Sandwich runner-up at KRC: At Blackstone Golf Club in Marengo, the Indians placed second in a field of eight with a 346 to champion Johnsburg’s 338.

Colten Oakes (2nd, 81), Noah Campbell (T-7th, 860 and Nolan Oros (T-11th, 88) led Sandwich.

Girls volleyball

Sandwich 2, Plano 0: In Kishwaukee River play, the Indians (9-9 overall, 5-3 KRC) prevailed led by Kayden Cornelis (five kills), Brooklyn Marks (13 digs), Jessica Ramey (13 assists, two aces) and Jordan Bauer (five kills).

Seneca 2, Streator 1: At Seneca, Lainie Olson surpassed 1,000 career assists for the Fighting Irish, leading her team to the 25-21, 18-25, 25-15 nonconference victory.

Seneca improves to 18-2.

Streator (8-8-2) received eight kills and seven assists from Emma Rambo; six kills, three blocks, seven assists and six digs courtesy of Aubrey Jacobs; five kills off the hand of Shaelyn Groesbeck; and a four-kill, four-ace, eight-dig performance from Sonia Proksa.

Seneca senior Lainie Olson (Brian Hoxsey)

Girls swimming

La Salle-Peru Co-Op 79, Geneseo 11: At Peru, the Cavaliers captured every event in the nonconference dual meet to take down the Maple Leafs. Addisyn Budnick, Anna Weitl and Sam Nauman won a pair of individual events for L-P. Nauman won the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley. Weitl won the 100 breastroke and 50 freestyle, and Budnick took the 200 and 100 freestyles.